Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that those that want Igbo people to leave the North are “playing with fire”.

Fani-Kayode, who has always taken sides with people from the South-East, said this on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Those calling for the expulsion of Igbo from the north are suffering from a blood lust and are under a demonic influence. Playing with fire,” he wrote.