See Why Buhari Has Disgraced Nigeria – Omokri

Former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has again, berated President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the report on the invasion of his office by rodents.

Omokri blamed Buhari and his aides for the embarrassment the rat’s report had cost Nigeria as a country.

The advert which Omokri posted on his Twitter handle reads: “They chased the president away, don’t let them chase you. Fumigate now.”

According to Reno Omokri, the rodent advert was instigated by Garba Shehu’s comment about ongoing renovation at the President’s office.