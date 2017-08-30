See Why Buhari Has Disgraced Nigeria – Omokri

By on No Comment

Former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has again, berated President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the report on the invasion of his office by rodents.

Name: omokri.jpg Views: 15 Size: 27.0 KB

Omokri blamed Buhari and his aides for the embarrassment the rat’s report had cost Nigeria as a country.

The advert which Omokri posted on his Twitter handle reads: “They chased the president away, don’t let them chase you. Fumigate now.”

Name: rat adv.jpg Views: 5 Size: 71.3 KB

According to Reno Omokri, the rodent advert was instigated by Garba Shehu’s comment about ongoing renovation at the President’s office.

See Why Buhari Has Disgraced Nigeria – Omokri added by on
View all posts by Media Nigeria →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.