See Why Ex-militants Wrote To Presidency

Edo State beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme for ex-militants under the First Phase in Niger Delta, have accused the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty, Paul Boroh, of trading with their stipends.

In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari jointly signed by Werebra Egelu and John Ayuba, on behalf of others, the ex-militants appealed to the President to order Boroh to pay them their monthly stipend of N65,000 per person which they last received in June.

They stated that the non-payment of their monthly stipends, which have left over 400 of them in hunger and poverty, is likely to disrupt the relative peace been experience in the Nigerian Delta if urgent steps are not taken to immediately address the issue.

The letter reads in part: “We want to use this opportunity to reiterate our support to the Federal government move to peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

“However we are constrained to cry out to President Buhari to prevail on Boroh to pay us our stipends with out further delay.

“The non payment of this stipend have forced some agitators back into the creeks for involve in criminal activities which eventually will have adverse effect on the economy.