See Why PDP Group Send Delegation To Atiku’s

The National Coordinator of the People’s Democratic Party Renaissance Group, Chief Chyna Iwuanyanwu has called on the former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other PDP Chieftains in political exile to answer the call to National duty by returning to the PDP where they properly belong.

Chief Chyna Iwuanyanwu a known political Apostle of the former president stated that the exit of some of those who were the architect of the political misfortunes of Atiku Abubakar in the PDP and the high profile conspiracy in the APC to politically extinct him by the same forces now gathered in APC the former vice president had no business whatsoever in the APC.

While appreciating the circumstance which compelled Atiku ‘s exit from PDP, Chief Chyna Iwuanyanwu stated that with the olive branch being waved and the magnanimity of the present leadership of the PDP, the coast has been cleared for Atiku’s triumphant return.

The national Coordinator of the PDP Renaissance Group stated “Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been in political wilderness, in a strange land, co habiting with strange bird fellows who are ideologically incompatible with his patriotic vision for Nigeria and his democratic antecedents and credentials.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu noted that with the recent resolution of the crisis that nearly consumed the PDP, the leaders and members of the party have learnt great lessons and are totally committed to taking the party back to the vision of the founding fathers of the party, one of whom is the former Vice President.