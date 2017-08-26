See Why Senator Misau Is Declared Wanted

The Nigeria Police has asked a serving Senator to return to service on the grounds that he did not legitimately resign from the Force.

Hide quoted text

Senator Isa Hamman Misau is being wanted by the police for alleged forgery and desertion from the Police.

The Police in Nigeria is insisting that Misau is still a Policeman and should not be a Senator.

Misau is currently representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

On Friday, Sen Misau, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy and member of the Committees on Police Affairs and Intelligence, condemned what he described as “series of fraudulent practices in the running of the Nigerian Police”.