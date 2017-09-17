Selena Gomez Undergoes Kidney Transplant

Former Disney star and global pop icon Selena Gomez has been off the grid for a while. Her millions of fans were beginning to worry about the lack of music and public appearances Gomez was engaging in. So, she took to Instagram today to set the record straight. She has just had a kidney transplant.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” writes Gomez. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering.”

Then, she reveals something remarkable. Her best friend donated her a kidney.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis,” Gomez wites.

“By grace through faith.”