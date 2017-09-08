Senate Pledges To Expose MMM Banks

The House of Assembly yesterday vowed to expose commercial banks being used by discredited Ponzi scheme, popularly called Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM).

The upper chamber said the exposure of the commercial banks became necessary so that the affected banks will face appropriate sanctions.

The Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Information, Communication Technology (ICT) and Cybercrime Senator Foster Ogola spoke at an interactive session with bank executives on Cybercrime.

Ogola (Bayelsa West) noted that exposing the banks also go a long way to prevent such fraud in future.