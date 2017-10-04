Senate Probes Police IG Over Corruption Allegations

An eight-man ad hoc committee has been set up by the Senate to investigate allegations of corruption brought against the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, by a senator, Isah Misau (APC-Bauchi).

The senate also mandated its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate Police allegations against Mr. Misau, and present its findings to the House.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had alleged that Mr. Misau did not follow due process when he retired from the force.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate’s resolution followed a Point of Order by Mr. Misau, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy.

Mr. Misau had told his colleagues that he had been having a running battle with the IGP over the level of corruption in the NPF.

The senator said he deemed it necessary to bring the matter before the Senate because it had been in public domain for “some weeks now”.

He accused the IGP of blackmailing him because he dared to talk about the level of corruption in the force.

“I am a retired Police officer and served for 10 years; my father served the force for 34 years. In fact, he joined the Police before I was born.

“So, when I speak about the Police, I know what I am saying. When I speak about the Police, I speak with authority.

“I am concerned about what is happening in the Police in terms of bribery; there is a need for something urgent to be done to salvage the image of the institution.

“Before raising alarm on the irregularities in the institution, I called three serving officers and they confirmed to me that people pay more than N500,000 to get promoted.

“I also have other evidences that I am ready to release for investigation,’’ he said.