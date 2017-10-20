Senator Misau Docked, Gets N5m Bail

The Federal Government, through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), on Thursday docked Senator Isah Misau at an Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama over alleged dissemi­nation of false information.

Misau, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was arraigned before Chief Judge of the High Court of the Feder­al Capital Territory (FCT), Jus­tice Ishaq Bello, on a five-count charge of making injurious false­hood against the Inspector-Gen­eral of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Kpo­tum Idris, the Police Service Commission (PSC), Chief Mike Okiro, and the Nigeria Police, be­tween August and October 2017.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges slammed on him.

Senator Misau’s lawyer, Mr. Godwin Obla (SAN), moved a bail application on behalf of his client, which Justice Bello consid­ered and admitted the lawmaker to bail in the sum of N5 million.

Delivering his ruling on the defendant’s bail request, Justice Bello said that though Misau ap­plied for bail on self-recognition being a serving senator, the trial judge, however, held that the de­fendant must bring two sureties.

He then granted Senator Mi­sau bail in the sum of N5 million and two reliable sureties in the same amount.

Obla, while arguing Misau’s bail request, submitted that based on Section 393(1) of the Penal Code under which the defend­ant was charged, Misau was en­titled to bail.

He posited that the allegation against his client upon conviction carries a maximum of two years’ punishment.

He added that Section 163 of the Administration of Crimi­nal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, ex­pressly provides for bail of the de­fendant.

In addition, the defence counsel submitted that under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitu­tion as amended, Misau “is pre­sumed innocent until proven oth­erwise.”

However, in opposition to Misau’s bail application, the Di­rector of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Saleh Hadi Barnum, who led the pros­ecution, said that the applica­tion was made orally instead of in writing.

However, his argument was rejected by the trial judge on the ground that oral application was also allowed before the law.

Justice Bello then adjourned the suit till November 28 and 29, 2017, for the commencement of trial.

One of the charges read: “That you, lsah Hamman Misau of Hamman Misau, resident, Tu­raki Street, Misau, Bauchi State, on or about August 10, 2017, at Abuja and other parts of Nige­ria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did make a false statement of fact to wit: that police officers pay as much as N2.5 million to get special pro­motion and posting through the Police Service Commission as published in the Daily Trust Newspaper dated August 10, 2017, knowing that such false statement of fact would harm the reputation of Mr. Ibrahim Kpo­tun ldris (the serving Inspector-General of Police), the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Ser­vice Commission and you there­by committed an offence.”