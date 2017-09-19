Former Nigerian Senator, Mohammed Kabiru Jibril is dead.

Senator Jubril was elected to represent the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kaduna Central district of Kaduna State in April 2007

Mohammed Kabiru Jibril was born on 18 May 1958.

Prior to election to the senate, he was the National Legal Advisor and National Secretary, North-West Zone for the PDP.

The current Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani in a post on Facebook said :”I Received the sad news of the passing away of Senator Muhammad Kabir Jubril.

“May Allah grant him Aljanna Firdausi.Amin.”