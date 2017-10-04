Senators Move Against Post UTME

Members of the Senate had begun moves to scrap the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) conducted by universities after the candidates had passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

Seconding the motion, Senator Shehu Sani decried that securing admission into tertiary institutions had become difficult at a time when Nigeria was struggling to protect its economy.

He stated that there was the need to simplify the process of getting admission into higher institutions of learning.

“The problem we face here is peculiar to us, it is easier for a Nigerian to secure admission outside the country than it is here. Why should that be so? I think in this era where we are trying to do everything possible to conserve our foreign exchange, there is a the need to simplify the process in which young people get admission into our universities.”

Earlier, Kurfi who moved the motion said though the post-UME policy was introduced to remedy to the decay in the country’s educational system, it had been an “outcry of extortion from candidates”.