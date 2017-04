Serena Williams Tops The WTA Rankings

Pregnant Serena Williams, US Tennis star, has reclaimed her No.1 spot on the WTA rankings.

As a result of her forthcoming baby, Serena has announced that she will no be playing again this year.

Her publicist, Kelly Bush Novak, said that Serena “looks forward to returning in 2018” and that was echoed by her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The rankings are shown below:

1. Serena Williams (USA) 7,010 pts (+1)

2. Angelique Kerber (GER) 6,925 (-1)

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6,020

4. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 5,065

5. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,021

6. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4,691

7. Johanna Konta (GBR) 4,330

8. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 4,205

9. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 4,025

10. Madison Keys (USA) 3,857