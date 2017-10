Top seed Rafael Nadal continued his bid for a first Shanghai Masters title by seeing off Italy’s Fabio Fognini in an impressive last-16 victory.

The world number one, 31, won 6-3 6-1 in little over an hour to set up a quarter-final against Grigor Dimitrov.

Second seed Roger Federer progressed with a 6-4 6-2 win over unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Marin Cilic is also through after a win against Steve Johnson, while Juan Martin del Potro beat Alexander Zverev.