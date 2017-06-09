Shell Nigeria LiveWIRE Programme – 2017



The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the NNPC/Shell/Total/Agip Joint Venture (SPDC JV) announces the commencement of the 2017 SPDC JV LiveWIRE Programme specifically targeting youths from host communities along Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) Right of Way in Ogoniland.

LiveWIRE is a youth enterprise development programme supported by the SPDC JV. The programme aims to inspire, encourage and support young people aged 18-35 to start their own businesses through the provision of training and finance for young entrepreneurs.

The objectives for the LiveWIRE programme are to:

Enable youths to establish businesses by providing business planning and management skills through the ‘Become a Successful Business Owner Course’.

Provide business start-up grants for candidates with the best business plans.

Link successful candidates to third parties like banks, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and allied financial institutions.

Provide a volunteer mentoring programme for successful candidates.

Programme content:

Pre-start up:- Value and Organize Yourself (VOY)

Bright Ideas workshop (BI)

Become a Successful Business Owner (Business Planning & Management)

Value Chain workshop

Business Start-up (How to access finance & technology)

Post start up (Mentoring and Market linkages)

Applications eligibility:

Male and female applicants who are indigenes of communities in the following Local Government Areas of Rivers State: Eleme, Tai, and Gokana.

Must possess a University degree or HND in any discipline.

Must have completed NYSC if within mandatory bracket

Must be resident in Rivers State

Must have an innovative business idea

Must desire to own and manage a business

Important Notes:

• Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted via email/sms.

How to apply:

Applicants who meet the above eligibility criteria should apply online at: www.livewire-nigeria.org

Application period:

Thursday June 8 – Wednesday 21, June 2017

