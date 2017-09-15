Shoprite Giving Away 22 Cars In Promo

A statement from the retailer indicated that cars would be given to buyers of 11 participating products at any of its stores nationwide.

“Customers only need to write their names, email addresses and contact numbers on the back of the slips and drop them in the entry boxes, which can be found in the stores and they stand a chance to qualify,” it stated.

It quoted the South-West Regional Manager, Shoprite, Femi Oke, as saying that there was no limit to the number of entries allowed per customer, adding that winners would be selected in a lucky draw after October 8.

“As part of our campaigns, Shoprite Nigeria has also partnered leading producers and manufacturers to offer customers fantastic special offers across all its stores.

“Since launching in Nigeria in 2005, Shoprite has introduced the country to a world-class shopping experience through its core business promise of lower prices.

“The retailer is committed to the growth of the Nigerian economy, and to this end, the majority of products sold by Shoprite are sourced locally,” the statement quoted him as saying.