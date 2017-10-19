Should FA Bosses Continue As Evidence Is Questioned

There are “serious doubts” whether FA bosses are fit to stay on after a “shambolic” performance at a hearing in parliament, MP Damian Collins says.

FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn were answering questions after discrimination claims against ex-England boss Mark Sampson.

“What the FA wouldn’t do was acknowledge their failings,” Collins told BBC sports editor Dan Roan.

“It raises doubts about whether they are right to take the FA forward.”

“I think we need to see a real acknowledgement from the FA on their own failings, their internal failings, not just the failings in relation to Mark Sampson,” added committee chair Collins.

Football Association technical director Dan Ashworth and human resources director Rachel Brace also appeared alongside the pair in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on Wednesday.