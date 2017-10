Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid chiefs to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, Diario Gol reports.

The Spain international has been a long-standing target for the Liga side and almost secured a transfer in 2015, only for a late hitch with the paperwork scuppering a move.

De Gea has 280 United appearances under his belt since his £19 million move from Atletico Madrid and signed a new four-year deal at Old Trafford two years ago.