Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu’s House In Umuahia (Video)

According to reports filtering in from Abia state, soldiers have taken over the road leading to the home of Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The military men have reportedly surrounded his residence. According to an eyewitness, the soldiers removed the Biafran flags positioned near Nnamdi Kanu’s house after storming the area with about 15 armored trucks and 20 lorries .

According to the eyewitness, the soldiers are still trying to gain access into Nnamdi Kanu’s compound but have been met with stiff resistance by IPOB members.