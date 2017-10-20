Somalia: Thousands Gather To Mourn Bomb Victims

Thousands of Somalis gathered in Mogadishu on Friday at a symbolic funeral for more than 300 people killed by the country’s deadliest truck bombing.

The truck detonated next to a fuel tanker on Saturday, creating a huge fireball that incinerated multi-story buildings. Around half the dead were burned beyond recognition, said authorities.

The government conducted mass burials soon after the blast, in keeping with the Muslim practice of interring the dead as quickly as possible.

Religious leader Abdi Hayi said mourners had decided to conduct a symbolic funeral six days on, as it had not been possible to give so many of the victims a proper send-off with prayers at a mosque.

“Since we have not seen many bodies we came to conduct the funeral at the spot of the blast,” he said.

The bomb attack was the deadliest since Islamist militant group al Shabaab began an insurgency in 2007. Al Shabaab has not claimed responsibility, but the al Qaeda-linked organization has increasingly used truck bombs.