South East Governors Proscribe IPOB, Reaffirm Commitment To United Nigeria

Governors of the South-east zone rose from an emergency meeting in Enugu yesterday and proscribed all activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the region, even as they appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the military from the zone.

On the same day, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) formally declared IPOB a terrorist organisation, while former President Olusegun Obasanjo urged President Muhammadu Buhari to dialogue with IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In an eleven-point communique issued at the end of the meeting in which they reviewed the prevailing security situation in the zone and its attendant consequences, the governors insisted that they would no longer tolerate the separatist group.

They asked IPOB and all other aggrieved groups to articulate their position on all national issues and submit to the Committee of Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members from the zone through the chairman of the South-east Governors’ Forum, David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

In the Communique which was read by Umahi, the governors also noted that the entire zone including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members reinforced their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“All governors of the south east zone are to ensure compliance in their respective states,” Umahi said.