South Korea Paves Way For Missile Shield After North’s Nuclear Explosion

A day after Pyongyang’s sixth and most powerful nuclear detonation, South Korea paved the way for the full deployment of a U.S. missile defense system while its military conducted a live-fire drill with North Korea’s test site as the virtual target.

South Korea’s Environment Ministry on Monday decided to conditionally approve an environmental impact report on the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, Yonhap News reported. That would remove the final administrative hurdle for complete installment of the missile shield, known as Thaad, which China sees as a threat to the region’s “strategic equilibrium.”

Following the nuclear test, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to increase economic sanctions and halt trade with any nation doing business with North Korea — a threat he has used before without following through. That list would include China, the U.S.’s biggest trading partner, which accounted for about a sixth of its overseas commerce.