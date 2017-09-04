South Korea Paves Way For Missile Shield After North’s Nuclear Explosion

A day after Pyongyang’s sixth and most powerful nuclear detonation, South Korea paved the way for the full deployment of a U.S. missile defense system while its military conducted a live-fire drill with North Korea’s test site as the virtual target.

South Korea’s Environment Ministry on Monday decided to conditionally approve an environmental impact report on the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, Yonhap News reported. That would remove the final administrative hurdle for complete installment of the missile shield, known as Thaad, which China sees as a threat to the region’s “strategic equilibrium.”

South Korea’s Hyunmu-2 ballistic missile is fired during an exercise aimed to counter North Korea’s nuclear test on Sept. 4.

Following the nuclear test, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to increase economic sanctions and halt trade with any nation doing business with North Korea — a threat he has used before without following through. That list would include China, the U.S.’s biggest trading partner, which accounted for about a sixth of its overseas commerce.

Kim Jong-un looks at nuclear weaponization in North Korea.

