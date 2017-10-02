Stephen Paddock: Las Vegas Gunman Suspect Identified

Police have named Stephen Paddock as the suspected gunman who killed more than 50 people and hospitalised more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert.

The brother of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was stunned to learn Monday that his relative was the suspected perpetrator of the largest mass shooting in modern American history.

Paddock, 64, is from Mesquite, Nev., about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas and had been known to local law enforcement.

Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had “no idea” why his brother committed the shooting.

“Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.”

Paddock said his brother was retired and was “just a guy” who went to the hotels, gambled, and went to shows.

“We are completely at a loss,” Eric Paddock said.

The shooting is not believed to be connected to international terrorism, NBC News has learned.

Paddock was a licensed pilot, who owned two planes. He also had a hunting license from Alaska.

It is believed he lived in a retirement community in Mesquite.

At least 50 people were killed when Paddock opened fire into a crowd of approximately 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night, police said.

Police said 406 people had been transported to hospitals.

Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 10 p.m. (1 a.m. ET) in the Mandalay Bay Resort, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. Lombardo said Paddock shot and killed himself before police could reach him.

It is still not known what kind of weapon Paddock used, but officials said more than 10 rifles were recovered from his hotel room.