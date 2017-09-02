Storm Harvey: Trumps Seeks .8Bn

US President Donald Trump has asked Congress for $7.8bn (£6bn) as an initial payment to help with recovery efforts following flooding in Texas and Louisiana.

The hurricane made landfall in the state a week ago, causing devastating floods.

It has been blamed for the deaths of at least 47 people and about 43,000 are currently housed in shelters.

Some residents have been allowed to return to their homes but flood waters are still rising in other areas.

Officials say there will be further requests for funds when the full impact of Hurricane Harvey becomes known.

Mr Trump is to visit Texas for a second time on Saturday.