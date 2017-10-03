Suspected Boko Haram Member Confesses Killing Two Persons

The suspected Boko Haram member, Bashir Mohammed, who was arrested in Isua Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State has confessed to have killed two persons since he joined the dreaded group two years ago.

Bashir, 40, made the confession at the headquarters of the Ondo State Police Command, Igbatoro Road, Akure, Tuesday where he was paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju, along with some other criminals.

The suspect, who spoke in Hausa Language, was arrested by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the state Police Command.

He said he was introduced to the notorious group by some friends in Nasarawa State where he hails from, adding that he was arrested while looking for a cafeteria alongside other members of his group in preparation for an operation which the group plans to carry out in the area.

Bashir, who said he relocated from Nasarawa to Ondo State with his younger brother who also is a member of the group after some successful operations, hinted that his colleagues are in Nasarawa and some other states in the north, adding that a sizeable number of them have relocated to the South-west including Ondo State.

Details later…