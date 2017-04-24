Suspected Criminals Arrested In Anambra State

The Department of State Service (DSS) together with The Nigerian Army operatives have arrested some suspected thugs alongside some arms, ammunition and other items recovered in Anambra State.

Deputy Director Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this, in a statement, on Sunday, in Onitsha.

“Following intelligence report, operatives of the DSS, Anambra Command and a patrol team from 302 General Support Regiment Onitsha, successfully carried out a Cordon and Search Operation on three identified locations,” he said.

“The locations are in Amansi – Umuru, Orukabia and Graceland Housing Estate, Nteje general area, Oyi local government area of Anambra.

“The operation was conducted in the early hours of Sunday April 23, 2017 at about 06:00 a.m.

Musa said items such as seven pump action guns, 44 Cartridges, one hunter knife and two cutlasses were recovered from the suspects.

According to him, the three mentioned communities have been engaged in hostile land and chieftaincy dispute which led to the gruesome murder of three civilians allegedly by suspected thugs.

Musa said the areas had been under security surveillance for sometime now, adding that was the basis for the Cordon and Search operation in the localities.