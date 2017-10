Three suspected cases of the dreaded Monkey Pox have been reported in Rivers State.

This was revealed by the Commissioner for Health in Rivers state, Professor Princewill Chike.

According to him, state government is watching the victims even as they have been placed under surveillance.

“We have activated our isolation centres and we have put all our Health centres on red alert.

“We can assure you that there is no course for alarm because we are on top of the situation,” he said.