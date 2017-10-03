Tambuwal Pardons 19 Inmates

The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has pardoned 19 inmates of the central prison in the state, saying the move is in line with his mandate as contained in section 214 of the 1999 constitution.

Speaking at the Sokoto Central Prison Tuesday, Tambuwal said: “The gesture is exercised by the governor based on the powers conferred on him by the 1999 Constitution.”

The governor, who was represented by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Suleiman Usman (SAN), said each of the pardoned inmates would be given N30,000 as assistance to enable them return to their various homes and called on the pardoned inmates to be law abiding and keep away from criminal activities.

In his remarks at the event, the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, called on the freed inmates to turn a new leaf.

According to him, they should use the opportunity to engage in meaningful activities that will enable them become responsible members of the society.

”You should be of good behaviour, be good ambassadors of your families, as well as strive to be good and productive citizens,” Achida advised.

The Controller of Prisons in the state, Mr. Haliru Nababa, who commended the governor for the gesture, urged the freed inmates not to engage in any activity that could lead them back to jail.