Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Monday met with the President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, at the Presidential Palace in Niamey, the Nigerien capital.

The two leaders discussed issues of cooperation and mutual benefit to their citizens.

In a statement issued by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, in Sokoto, the two leaders discussed important issues that bordered on education, trade and cultural integration between Sokoto State and Niger Republic.