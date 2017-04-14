Team Nigeria Qualifies For Youth Olympic Games

The president of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Wahid Oshodi, has facilitated the participation of Nigeria in the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) qualifiers holding in Tunis, Tunisia.

After missing out from the ITTF African Junior Championship due to lack of funding, the duo of Azeez Solanke and Tosin Esther Oribamise will now have a chance to secure a slot at next year’s YOG holding in Argentina.

The NTTF boss said the players had worked hard in the last two weeks, and as such, deserve to participate in the qualifiers.

“I think the idea to ensure that the players compete at YOG qualifiers was based on the fact that the players have been working hard in the last two weeks in readiness for the ITTF African Junior Championships,” Oshodi said.

“And when they could not make the trip, it is good not to allow their dream to die.

“These players have the potential to be the best in Africa and the YOG qualifiers will give them the opportunity to take a shot at qualifying for YOG and we hope they can justify their presence in Tunis.

“Also it is important for the career of these players as they are also being prepared to work their way to the senior team with this kind of tournament.

“I hope and believe they can make it to YOG and do well in Tunis.”

Since Ojo Onaolapo became the first Nigerian table tennis player to feature in YOG in 2010, no other Nigerian has made it to the YOG.

Each participating country in the YOG qualifiers is expected to present a male and female with the finalists automatically qualifying for YOG in Argentina come 2018.