Tech Empowers 39 Nigerians With Lenovo’s New Promo

Thirty nine Nigerians have emerged as winners of various prizes in the 2016 edition of the Lenovo National Promo. The campaign, which commenced last December, saw four lucky individuals emerged as winners of star prizes of smart televisions while five more won laptops from Lenovo’s world-class range. 30 other finalists were rewarded with Lenovo Tablets and DVD players.

To participate in the promo, customers were expected to purchase their Lenovo smartphone from the recently opened Lenovo Experience Store in Ikeja, Lagos or any authorised Lenovo smartphone retail stores nationwide towards standing the chance of winning any one of the prizes. Participants in the promo were also rewarded with instant gifts including Recharge cards, Notepads, Gifts bags and much more at each point of sale during the promo.