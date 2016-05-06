Read About New TECNO W4 smartphone

By on

The new TECNO W4 smartphone.

TECNO W4 has flagged off TECNO’s fresh line of trendy, low budget photo-centric smart phones with wide-angle cameras and signature touchscreen gestures that will give phone users another reason to stay in love with their camera phones.

  1. ADAEZEPATRICIA   May 14, 2016 at 9:23 pm

    I love this W4

  2. Amazinggrace   May 14, 2016 at 9:24 pm

    please how much is W4 and where can i get it in Lagos?

  3. ManUfan   May 14, 2016 at 9:26 pm

    Great phone I must confess. I bought it for my wife

  4. Adenikejeff   May 14, 2016 at 9:27 pm

    The phone is indeed a trendy one. I hope the fuel increase dont affect it

    • Goodison   January 31, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      Not the fuel. It’s the declining naira that is pushing the price up. I want to buy too.

