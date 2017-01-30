Tell El-Rufai To Produce The Fulani Herdsmen He Paid – Pastor To Buhari

“Tell the Kadunna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to produce the herdsmen he allegedly paid to stop killing Christians” the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has told President Buhari.

Suleman said it would be double standard on the government’s part, if he is invited by the DSS, and El-Rufai is left to go untouched.

Speaking to Daily Post, the Man of God’s spokesman, Phrank Shaibu said “The Governor of Kaduna State confessed that he paid money to some Fulani herdsmen as compensation to stop the killings in Southern Kaduna.

“That means he knows those who have committed atrocities against Christians. He must be made to produce them to answer to charges of murder and other crimes.

“There’s no end to the killing of Christians in Kaduna. Those behind the heinous crime are known to the Governor. Yet no one has been charged for murder. Instead people like us who speak the truth are being persecuted. The Federal Government must not give the impression of partiality or suggest that Christians are the target of this administration.

“Which is worse? Saying the truth or offering money to murderers? Did El-Rufai offer money to ghosts? For you to pay someone money, the person must have a known and fixed address. As chief security officer of the state, was it not his business to arrest and put these hoodlums on trial? How come no one has been caught or being prosecuted for the massacre in Southern Kaduna? Obviously, there’s more to it that meets the eye.”

Some political observers have also questioned why Governor Nasir El-Rufai was not arrested when he allegedly posted a tweet, threatening people who offend Fulanis in 2012.