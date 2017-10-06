Terry Downes, Britain’s Oldest Living World Champion Dies Aged 81

Former World Middleweight Champion, Terry Downes has died aged 81. The ring legend – nicknamed the Paddington Express – was Britain’s oldest living world champion.

He passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning after an incredible fighting career throughout the 1950s and 60s.

Downes – who was given the British Empire Medal – is survived by his five children and eight grandchildren.

A statement from his family read: “Terry Downes BEM, the former world middleweight champion, has died aged 81.

“Terry passed away peacefully on the morning of 6th October. At the time of his death he was Britain’s oldest living world champion.

Downes retired with a record of 35 wins and nine defeats with 28 knockouts.

After his retirement from the ring, he went on to have a 25-year acting career.

He released an autobiography in 1989 called My Bleeding Business.

