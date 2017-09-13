The Enugu Bomb Blast Is False – Police

Reports that a bomb blast occurred in Enugu at the shut New Artisans Mar­ket along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corpora­tion (NNPC) mega station has been described as false.

A minor explosion had oc­curred at a dump site of scrap metals beside the market at about 8pm on Monday,and pas­sers-by allayed fears of a possible bomb explosion.

In a press statement issued by the Enugu State Police Pub­lic Relations Officer, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, he admitted that an explosion occurred at the dump site, but declared that nobody was hurt.

He said that only a food re­tail shop was partly burnt in the incident.

Amaraizu said that while the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, the police has advised the people, particularly residents of the axis to go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck by the Com­mand in partnership with other sister security agencies to ensure safety of life and property.

He said that officials of the Explosive Ordinance Depart­ment of the Command has visit­ed the scrap site and its environs to ensure that there are no dan­gerous equipment in the area.