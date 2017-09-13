The Enugu Bomb Blast Is False – Police

Reports that a bomb blast occurred in Enugu at the shut New Artisans Market along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega station has been described as false.
A minor explosion had occurred at a dump site of scrap metals beside the market at about 8pm on Monday,and passers-by allayed fears of a possible bomb explosion.
In a press statement issued by the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, he admitted that an explosion occurred at the dump site, but declared that nobody was hurt.
He said that only a food retail shop was partly burnt in the incident.
Amaraizu said that while the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, the police has advised the people, particularly residents of the axis to go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck by the Command in partnership with other sister security agencies to ensure safety of life and property.
He said that officials of the Explosive Ordinance Department of the Command has visited the scrap site and its environs to ensure that there are no dangerous equipment in the area.