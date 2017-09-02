The Sins Govt Committed During Pilgrimage – CACOL

The Executive Chairman of CACOL, Mr. Debo Adeniran, has revealed some of the atrocities being committed in the name of pilgrimage to Mecca and Jerusalem.

Adeniran in a statement issued on Friday, described the state sponsorship of the yearly pilgrimage as a form of corruption, which must be stopped forthwith.

He said, “There are so many atrocities various administrations have been committing, including the sponsorship of pilgrimage. Such atrocities start from lowering the exchange rate for pilgrims.

“There is no government that has the authority to spend public funds on frivolities like religious tourism. Nigeria doesn’t have any religion, so any public fund spent on religious activities, building religious worship places and so on are resources wasted, misspent, misappropriated.