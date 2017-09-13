The Youths Are Been Brained Washed By Nnamdi Kanu

Following the recent face-off between members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Nigerian military in Abia State, the South East Renewal Group (SERG) has blamed Nnamdi Kanu as the root cause of the bloody clash.

Recall that loyalists of Nnamdi Kanu and soldiers clashed in Umuahia near the residence of the IPOB leader.

The development forced the state government to declare three days of curfew across the state.

Reacting, SERG called on Igbo leaders to do the needful to avoid an impending war.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday morning, Charles Mbani, National President of the group lamented that from his discovery, the IPOB youths have been brainwashed into seeing the army as the enemy.

According to Mbani, “You must have, like other Nigerians, watched recent events in Igboland with a sense of foreboding, concern and utmost dread. Images emerging from the southeast, our homeland, are as troubling as they are worrisome with the most recent being those of youths attacking military detachment with all manners of crude weapons including catapults, cudgels, machetes, sticks and others.

“These youths are being put up to this mischief after being brainwashed by the so called Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, which is now militarizing them as its fighting force. These misguided youths have been deceived into thinking they are making the right sacrifice of protecting Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader whereas the only thing they sacrificing is their lives that they are throwing away on the alter of ignorance.

“The soldiers attacked by these uncouth elements are the ones taking part in Egwu Eke II (Operation Python Dance II), which we find most ridiculous considering that the same operation last year ensured that kidnappers and armed robbers that were desecrating our land were curtailed to a point where Igbos enjoyed peaceful 2016 Yuletide. We are therefore wondering if there is a nexus between IPOB and the crimes being eradicated by the military for its youths to become virulent on the scale being witnessed.”