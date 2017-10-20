Theresa May Wins Gesture, Warm Words At EU Summit

EU leaders shunned Theresa May’s summit plea to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal on Friday but sweetened the pill for the fragile British prime minister with warm words and a gesture toward future talks.

May asked the other 27 over dinner in Brussels on Thursday to help her quell calls in Britain for her to walk out of deadlocked talks on a divorce settlement by giving assurances they expect to get to a deal in the coming weeks. They obliged with some long anticipated language in a formal statement.

But perhaps as important for the Conservative leader, under fire from party rivals over her efforts to ease Britain gently out of the European Union in 2019, were markedly upbeat remarks from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and images, much reproduced in British media, of May engaged in animated, friendly conversation with Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

With talks on the divorce package deadlocked mainly over a refusal by May to detail how much she is willing to pay of the around 60 billion euros ($70 billion) that Brussels is demanding, she said again that a final figure would depend on what future relationship is negotiated — and urged the EU to move ahead and open talks on a post-Brexit free trade pact.

EU diplomats said some leaders present at the dinner understood that May had gone somewhat further than she did in a keynote speech last month in Florence, while others believed she had stuck to an insistence that the EU’s financial demands had “no legal framework” but that London would make a contribution.