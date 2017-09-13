This Is What President Buhari Says About Nigeria Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the economy is taking shape under his two-year administration.
He therefore gave his administration a passmark and hinged the rating on the appreciable growth of the economy during the period.
Buhari spoke in Kaduna on Tuesday when he commissioned Olam Farm, a joint venture with the Kaduna State government for the production food and agriculture inputs.
The President noted that “in spite of all odds, economic growth is taking place, especially in the agricultural sector. The commissioning of this massive facility is therefore a living testimony to our claim that growth, serious and lasting growth, is taking place in our economy.”
He said that the development was in fulfilment of the promise he made to Nigerians at the inception of his administration when he came in “to deal with the challenges in the economy which were almost appearing insurmountable.”
He recalled that: “About six months ago, we announced to the world that we were in a recession, we were bold enough to admit it and honest about it, though painful it was to admit.
“When the National Bureau of Statistics presented a grim picture of this state of affairs, we accepted the reality and confronted it headlong with courage and perseverance. Now, a few months down the road, the Bureau of Statistic has released the cheering news that we are getting out of recession.
“Even though the statistics are still hazy and we have no illusion that we need to even work harder to get to that economic level that is satisfactory, we are happy to note and we believe that the majority of Nigerians are also happy that we are getting out of possibly the worse economic scenario in our country’s history.