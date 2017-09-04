This Is Why Boko Haram Will Continue – Osinbajo

Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday revealed why the Boko Haram insurgents will still continue to strike.

He said the country would still be witnessing such attacks by members of the Boko Haram sect because of the vast area involved.

At the 2017 Eid-al-Adha lunch held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Osinbajo said:

“I was speaking to the UK Foreign Minister (Boris Johnson) a few days ago …over the past two years, we have managed to ensure that Boko Haram does not hold any territory, but there are still opportunistic attacks here and there.

So, I explained to the Foreign minister that we are still going to experience these attacks because of the vast area that we are dealing with.

I said that the North-East is equivalent of the whole of the United Kingdom plus Denmark or Switzerland. So, we are dealing with a vast country.