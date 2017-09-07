This Is Why I Will Support Atiku – Buhari’s Minister

Nigerians are reacting to the declaration by Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan aka Mama Taraba that she would support former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar for presidency in 2019.

In a video circulating, Mama Taraba noted that ​President Muhammadu Buhari ​has not informed his appointees that he ​will​ run in 2019.

​She added thus: ​“​If​ Baba sa​ys​ he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him​, ​kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister but Baba just like you know​.​ I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather​”​

“If because of what I said, I am sacked, it will not bother me because I believe in Allah​ and it would mean that my time has elapsed.​ ​Baba is not a mad man like those calling for my sack.‎​”