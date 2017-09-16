Tinubu Breaks Silence On Happenings In Nigeria

The lawmaker representing Lagos Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Oluremi Tinubu, has affirmed that hate speech and quit notices will hurt Nigeria.

Tinubu, while describing Nigeria as a complex country, noted that her greatness lied in the diversity of the different groups that make up the country.

The senator spoke at a town hall meeting with her constituents on Friday at Arcade Hall, Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos on Friday.

Tinubu commended the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, one of the groups that formed the coalition, for prevailing on the youth to withdraw their quit notice.

“I also appeal to others to follow suit and take back any statement capable of leading to hostilities and apprehension,” she said.

He called on Nigerians to re-evaluate themselves and those around them to adequately benefit from the diversity of ideas and experiences.