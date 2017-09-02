Tinubu, Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Some time in 1987, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, was joined in holy matrimony with his beautiful wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

While young Tinubu, on that occasion, had vowed before man and God to love his wife till eternity, beautiful Oluremi, in return, had given her heart to him for keeps.

Thirty years after, both are still passionately in love with each other, and their marital life has been laced with more roses than thorns, thereby making them a model couple to their fans at home and abroad.

In celebration of love, the couple, penultimate Tuesday in London, organised a low-key event, where they were joined by friends and family members to give thanks to God.

At the event, as gathered by Spyglass, beautiful Oluremi was said to have described her husband as “a lion in politics, but a lamb in marriage; a master of deliberation, but a partner at home; a man of testimony and a faithful servant of God.”

Similarly, Tinubu reportedly described his wife as “as a good mother, a loving wife, an excellent listener and a good homemaker.”