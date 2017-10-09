Trump Puts U.S. On Course For ‘World War3’ – Bob Corker

Mr. Corker’s comments are remarkable attack on a sitting president from a member of his own party

US President Donald Trump could put the US “on the path to World War Three”, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has warned.

Senator Bob Corker said Mr Trump was treating the presidency like “a reality show”.

The retiring Tennessee lawmaker also said White House staff struggle to “contain” Mr Trump.

Mr Corker was considered for the job of secretary of state by Mr Trump last year but they have since fallen out.

The senator told the New York Times in a telephone interview on Sunday he was concerned about the president’s conduct.

“I don’t think he appreciates that when the president of the United States speaks and says the things that he does, the impact that it has around the world, especially in the region that he’s addressing,” he said.

Mr Corker suggested the president – who has repeatedly baited nuclear-armed North Korea – could put the US on course for “World War Three”.

“I don’t know why the president tweets out things that are not true,” he added.

“You know he does it, everyone knows he does it, but he does.”

“I know for a fact that every single day at the White House, it’s a situation of trying to contain him,” Mr Corker told the newspaper.

The ill-tempered exchange began on Sunday morning, when Mr Trump tweeted that Mr Corker had begged the president to endorse him for re-election.

Mr Trump said he refused. He also accused Mr Corker of being “largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal”.

Mr Corker, who denied the president’s account, responded: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center.

“Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

Mr Trump is this week expected to de-certify the Obama administration’s 2015 agreement to curb Iran’s development of nuclear weapons, a deal he has repeatedly condemned.