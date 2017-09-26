Trump To Visit Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria Devastation

US President Donald Trump has announced he will travel to Puerto Rico next week amid a growing crisis in the wake of destruction caused by Hurricane Maria.

The powerful storm left at least 13 people dead in the US territory and knocked out water, electricity and telephone services on the island.

“That island was hit as hard as you can hit,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Puerto Rico’s governor has appealed for federal help and warned the island was on the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

But Mr Trump has asserted that the US was sending food, water and supplies on “an hourly basis”.

“Puerto Rico is very important to me,” he said in the White House on Tuesday, “the people are fantastic. I grew up in New York so I know many Puerto Rican people.”

The president’s announcement came after the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, asked the US to put “people above debt”.

“You don’t put debt above people, you put people above debt,” Mayor Carmin Yulin told CNN in an interview on Tuesday.

Her comments appeared to refer to a string of tweets on Monday night by President Trump saying that the island’s $72bn (£53bn) in debt needed to be addressed amid its appeal for relief aid.