Trump Wants To Fix Gulf Crisis With Dialogue – Qatar

U.S. President Trump has shown “greater desire” to fix the Gulf stand-off through discussion

Qatar’s foreign minister said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump was stepping up efforts for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in the Gulf.

Trump initially took a hard line against Qatar, calling it a “high level” sponsor of terrorism after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt shook the region by cutting political and trade ties with the small state in June.

The action suspended air and shipping routes with the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, which is home to the region’s biggest U.S. military base.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters in Paris that he had seen a “greater desire” from Trump to fix the stand-off through discussion.

“He has stated very clearly that he doesn’t want to see conflict among friends. So there is a determination by the U.S. to solve this by dialogue.”

There was no immediate comment from the White House. In Trump’s initial comments in June, he suggested he had helped plan the Qatar action with Arab leaders, though last week he said he expected the dispute to be solved quickly.