Trump’s Speech Is ‘A Dog’s Bark’ – North Korea

Even when dogs bark, the parade goes on

North Korea’s top diplomat has called US President Donald Trump’s speech to the UN “the sound of a barking dog”.

Speaking to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Mr. Trump said he would “totally destroy” North Korea if it posed a threat to the US or its allies.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho’s comments were North Korea’s first official response to the speech.

The North has continued to develop its nuclear and weapons programmes, in defiance of a UN ban.

Mr Ri told reporters near the UN headquarters in New York: “There is a saying that goes: ‘Even when dogs bark, the parade goes on’.”

“If [Trump] was thinking about surprising us with the sound of a barking dog then he is clearly dreaming.”

Speaking about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Mr Trump had told the UN: “Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime.”

When asked what he thought of Mr Trump calling Mr Kim “rocket man”, Mr Ri responded: “I feel sorry for his aides.”

Mr Ri is set to make a speech to the UN on Friday.

