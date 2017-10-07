TStv To Roll Out November 1, Offers 5,000 Decoders For Free

TS​tv​, Telecom Satellite Television, ​has ​announced that it would commence commercial roll-out of its decoders to Nigeria​ns​ by November 1, 2017.

​TStv ​Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer​, ​Bright Echefu, ​made the disclosure at the company’s head office in Abuja.

He ​said ​from Monday, 5,000 ​​decoders ​would be given to customers for free​ in selected states and the nation’s capital.

Echefu added that the decoders would also be installed​ for free​ ​to enable ​​them test the ​strong signal and services​ of the new pay TV.

He explained that the delay in the commercial deployment of decoders to customers was to prevent sabotage by unscrupulous elements who would want to frustrate the company.

​His words: “We have not commenced commercial sales of our decoders because we are aware of the fact that we are running a business easily frustrated by competition.

“We had applications from over 3,000 individuals who want to be our dealers, so far we have cleared about 750 of the dealers.

​”​We are currently conducting due diligence checks. We do not want a situation where individuals posing as dealers buy up our decoders and go dump them somewhere.”

​Bright Echefu ​added that within the next two weeks, the verification and full accreditation of dealers would be completed and the decoders would be rolled out.

