TStv To Roll Out November 1, Offers 5,000 Decoders For Free

TS​tv​, Telecom Satellite Television, ​has ​announced that it would commence commercial roll-out of its decoders to Nigeria​ns​ by November 1, 2017.

​TStv ​Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer​, ​Bright Echefu, ​made the disclosure at the company’s head office in Abuja.

He ​said ​from Monday, 5,000 ​​decoders ​would be given to customers for free​ in selected states and the nation’s capital.

Echefu added that the decoders would also be installed​ for free​ ​to enable ​​them test the ​strong signal and services​ of the new pay TV.

​

He explained that the delay in the commercial deployment of decoders to customers was to prevent sabotage by unscrupulous elements who would want to frustrate the company.

​His words: “We have not commenced commercial sales of our decoders because we are aware of the fact that we are running a business easily frustrated by competition.

“We had applications from over 3,000 individuals who want to be our dealers, so far we have cleared about 750 of the dealers.

​”​We are currently conducting due diligence checks. We do not want a situation where individuals posing as dealers buy up our decoders and go dump them somewhere.”

​Bright Echefu ​added that within the next two weeks, the verification and full accreditation of dealers would be completed and the decoders would be rolled out.