Tunisia Health Minister Slim Chaker Dies Aged 56

Tunisia’s health minister has died of a heart attack after taking part in a charity marathon to help fight cancer.

Slim Chaker, 56, fell ill after running some 500 metres, and died in a military hospital, the health ministry said.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said he had lost a “brother and colleague”, who had died doing a noble humanitarian act.

The marathon was held in the coastal town of Nabeul on Sunday to raise funds to build a cancer clinic for children.

Mr Chaker was appointed health minister last month in a major cabinet reshuffle.

He was a former banker who had served in the ministries of finance, sports and youth after the overthrow of long-serving ruler Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.