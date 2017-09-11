Turkey Reacts To Alleged Invasion Of Nnamdi Kanu House

Recall that some IPOB members had on Sunday alleged that soldiers opened fire on the resident of Kanu, injuring several persons in the process.

In reaction, a Turkish Diplomat, Abdulkadir Erkahraman, who once visited Kanu at his Umuahia residence, few months back, has faulted the alleged invasion of the residence of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, by men of the Nigerian Army.

In a statement on his Facebook wall, Erkahraman, who is the President of the International Nations Commercial Association in Turkey said the Nigerian government can’t stop the actualization of Biafra with what he described as “dirty games.”

“Should anything happen to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, let the world know that Nigeria government has assassinated him as they have being planning. Nigerian army is crossing the red line.

“They can’t stop Biafra Nation with this kind of dirty games. Time to be together Biafra Nation.