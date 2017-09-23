Turkey Vows Security, Economic Steps In Response To Iraqi Kurd Referendum

Turkey’s steps in response to a planned independence referendum in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region will have security, diplomatic, political and economic dimensions, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

He was speaking to reporters before a session of Turkey’s parliament on Saturday afternoon to vote on extending a mandate that authorizes Turkish troop deployments to Iraq and Syria.

Asked if a cross-border operation was among the options, Yildirim said: “Naturally, it is a question of timing as to when security, economic and security options are implemented. Developing conditions will determine that.”

Turkey, which has NATO’s second-largest army, said on Friday the vote would threaten security and force Ankara to slap sanctions on a neighbor and trading partner, although it did not specify what measures it might take.

Turkey, home to the largest Kurdish population in the region and fighting a Kurdish insurgency, has warned that any break-up of neighboring Iraq or Syria could lead to a global conflict.