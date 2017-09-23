Turkey Vows Security, Economic Steps In Response To Iraqi Kurd Referendum

By on No Comment

Turkey’s steps in response to a planned independence referendum in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region will have security, diplomatic, political and economic dimensions, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim
Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim

He was speaking to reporters before a session of Turkey’s parliament on Saturday afternoon to vote on extending a mandate that authorizes Turkish troop deployments to Iraq and Syria.

Asked if a cross-border operation was among the options, Yildirim said: “Naturally, it is a question of timing as to when security, economic and security options are implemented. Developing conditions will determine that.”

Turkey, which has NATO’s second-largest army, said on Friday the vote would threaten security and force Ankara to slap sanctions on a neighbor and trading partner, although it did not specify what measures it might take.

Turkey, home to the largest Kurdish population in the region and fighting a Kurdish insurgency, has warned that any break-up of neighboring Iraq or Syria could lead to a global conflict.

Turkey Vows Security, Economic Steps In Response To Iraqi Kurd Referendum added by on
View all posts by Media Nigeria →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.